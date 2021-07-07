26.3 C
Рязань
Среда, 7 июля, 2021
Жара до +32 градусов ожидается в Рязанской области 8 июля

Елена Лобанова
В четверг, 8 июля, в Рязанской области ожидается жара до +32 градусов. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

По данным Гидрометцентра, рязанцев ждет малооблачная погода без осадков. Ветер будет переменный, скоростью 1-6 м/с.

— Температура воздуха по области ночью +10…+15 градусов, а днем жара +27…+32 градусов, — говорится в сообщении.

