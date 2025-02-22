Суббота, 22 февраля, 2025
-10.2 C
Рязань
Семья и отношения

ЗАГС показал пары Рязани, сыгравшие свадьбу в субботу, 22 февраля

Алексей Самохин

ГУ ЗАГС Рязанской области показало фотографии пар, узаконивших отношения во Дворце торжеств в Рязани в субботу, 22 февраля.

— Рождение новых семей во Дворце торжеств города Рязани. С днем свадьбы, дорогие влюблённые! — говорится в сообщении.
— Пусть ваша жизнь будет как сказка, наполненная радостью и гармонией. Желаем, чтобы каждый день приносил радость и нежность, а горячее чувство укрепляло ваши сердца и согревало душу!

ЗАГС показал пары Рязани, сыгравшие свадьбу в субботу, 22 февраля ГУ ЗАГС Рязанской области показало фотографии пар, узаконивших отношения во Дворце торжеств в Рязани в субботу, 22 февраля.
ЗАГС показал пары Рязани, сыгравшие свадьбу в субботу, 22 февраля ГУ ЗАГС Рязанской области показало фотографии пар, узаконивших отношения во Дворце торжеств в Рязани в субботу, 22 февраля.
ЗАГС показал пары Рязани, сыгравшие свадьбу в субботу, 22 февраля ГУ ЗАГС Рязанской области показало фотографии пар, узаконивших отношения во Дворце торжеств в Рязани в субботу, 22 февраля.
ЗАГС показал пары Рязани, сыгравшие свадьбу в субботу, 22 февраля ГУ ЗАГС Рязанской области показало фотографии пар, узаконивших отношения во Дворце торжеств в Рязани в субботу, 22 февраля.

Материалы рубрики