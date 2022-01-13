-14.9 C
Рязань
Четверг, 13 января, 2022
В Захаровском районе не будут проводить массовые крещенские купания

7info

В Захаровском районе приняли решение не проводить массовые крещенские купания в ночь на 19 января. Об этом сообщается в группе районной администрации ВКонтакте.

— Принято решение не проводить массовое купание на территории Захаровского муниципального района в связи со сложной эпидемиологической ситуацией, — говорится в сообщении.

В Рязани крещенскую купель организуют на Ореховом озере.

