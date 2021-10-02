11.2 C
В Сасове на железной дороге погиб местный житель

Александр Ильин
В среду, 29 сентября, на Ж/Д мосту через реку Сасовку в городе Сасово местный житель получил смертельные травмы и скончался. Об этом сообщает «Сасовская дистанция пути» в группе «Типичное Сасово» во ВКонтакте.

Обстоятельства трагедии уточняются.

