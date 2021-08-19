21.4 C
Рязань
Четверг, 19 августа, 2021
В Рязанском районе дом сгорел после попадания молнии

7info
В деревне Деулино Рязанского района после попадания молнии сгорел жилой дом, сообщает ТКР.

Соседи видели, как в здание ударила молния, хозяйка дома в это время была внутри. Позднее причину пожара подтвердили в МЧС.

