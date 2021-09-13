23.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 13 сентября, 2021
В Рязани выкинули прокатный велосипед в мусорную урну

7info
В Рязани выкинули прокатный велосипед в мусорную урну

В Рязани неизвестные выкинули в урну прокатный велосипед. Фото опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

В комментариях пользователь соцсети возмутился состоянием самой урны, переполненной мусором.

— Может, все-таки урны надо ставить под потребности? А не стаканчики эти, — написал он.

