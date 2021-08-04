23.1 C
Рязань
Среда, 4 августа, 2021
В Рязани ушел из жизни старейший архитектор Валентин Суховеров

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани скончался старейший архитектор города Валентин Суховеров. Об этом сообщается в газете «Рязанские ведомости».

Валентин Суховерхов являлся членом союза архитекторов СССР.

— Коллектив ООО «ПИ «Промгражданпроект» выражает искренние соболезнования родным и близким, — говорится в сообщении.

Мужчина ушел из жизни 29 июля.

