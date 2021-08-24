22.6 C
Рязань
Вторник, 24 августа, 2021
В Рязани грузовик столкнулся с легковушкой

7info
Днём во вторник, 24 августа, на улице Стройкова в Рязани, у остановки «Музучилище» грузовик SHACMAN» столкнулся с легковым автомобилем. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба регионального УГИБДД.

Люди в аварии не пострадали, проводится проверка.

