У убитого таксистом мужчины в Касимове остались жена и двое детей

Алексей Самохин

У мужчины, которого в Касимове зарезал таксист, остались жена и двое детей. Об этом в социальной сети сообщили друзья погибшего. 

— Друзья, вчера погиб наш близкий друг Михаил. У него осталось двое маленьких детей (7 лет и 3 месяца), — говорится в сообщении.

Вдова сейчас сидит с детьми в декрете, «не получает никаких пособий». Семье необходимы деньги. Открыт сбор помощи

