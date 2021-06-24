24.4 C
Рязань
Четверг, 24 июня, 2021
Рязанский врач показал работу в красной зоне в жару

7info
Врач Рязанской областной клинической больницы Роман Симаков записал видео, чтобы показать, насколько тяжело работать в красной зоне в жару.

По лицу медика ручьями течёт пот.

— Вот так жарко в красной зоне, — говорит Симаков.

