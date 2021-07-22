16.7 C
Рязань
Четверг, 22 июля, 2021
Рязанский губернатор поздравил депутата Госдумы с днём рождения

Рязанский губернатор поздравил депутата Госдумы с днём рождения
В четверг, 22 июля, губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов поздравил с днём рождения депутата Госдумы Андрея Макарова.

— Сегодня день рождения российского политического деятеля, человека, работа которого очень важна для нашего региона — депутата Госдумы от Рязанской области Андрея Макарова, — написал Любимов ВКонтакте.

— Благодаря личному участию Андрея Михайловича, его неравнодушию и принципиальности эффективно реализуются проекты и инициативы, которые помогают улучшать жизнь наших граждан.

Уважаемый Андрей Михайлович, благодарю за поддержку и помощь. Крепкого здоровья, долголетия, благополучия и добра, успехов во всех важных делах!

