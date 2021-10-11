8.5 C
Рязанская область получит дополнительно 242,5 млн рублей на выплаты семьям с детьми

Рязанская область получит дополнительно 242,5 млн рублей на выплаты семьям с детьми

Рязанская область в 2021 году дополнительно получит на выплаты семьям с детьми от 3 до 7 лет 242,5 млн рублей. Об этом рассказал губернатор Николай Любимов.

О принятии решении о выплатах сообщил депутат Госдумы от Рязанской области Андрей Макаров.

— Деньги поступят к нам в самое ближайшее время, — пишет Любимов. — В период пандемии затраты на поддержку семей с детьми для региона очень существенны, поэтому помощь федерального центра нам необходима.

