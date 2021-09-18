13.7 C
Рязань
Суббота, 18 сентября, 2021
Рязанец пришёл на выборы в костюме водолаза

Александр Ильин
Фото: Наблюдатель 62

В Рязани на УИК № 1023 (здание школы №7) проголосовал человек в водолазном костюме. Фотографии публикует корпус общественных наблюдателей в социальных сетях.

  • Рязанец пришёл на выборы в костюме водолаза
  • Рязанец пришёл на выборы в костюме водолаза

