Рязанцы пожаловались на стаю бездомных собак в Канищеве

Елена Лобанова
Рязанцы пожаловались на стаю бездомных собак на территории Телезавода в Канищеве. Соответствующая запись появилась в социальных сетях. 

По словам жителей, животные бегают по району уже несколько месяцев. 

— Они начинают выть и лаять с 03:00 — 04:00. Из-за этого просто невозможно спать. Вечерами прибегают на дворовые помойки, рвут кошек и ведут себя агрессивно. Утром же собаки облаивают людей, которые ждут общественный транспорт, — говорится в сообщении. 

Рязанцы просят принять меры по этому вопросу.

