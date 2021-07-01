18.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 1 июля, 2021
Рязанцам напомнили о безопасности вакцинации от коронавируса

7info7
Предотвратить дальнейшее распространение коронавируса можно только за счёт вакцинации. Об этом россиянам напомнили в рамках прямой линии с президентом Владимиром Путиным в среду, 30 июня.

Сам глава государства выступает против обязательной вакцинации. Однако в регионах прививочная кампания способна предотвратить введение локдауна.

У нас четыре вакцины, — напомнил Путин. — Они высокотехнологичны, безопасны и эффективны. Надеюсь, что предубеждение граждан будет проходить.

Главный внештатный кардиолог Минздрава Рязанской области Евгений Филиппов прокомментировал вопросы о вакцинации, заданных президенту:

Хочется отметить, что прививка не опасна для жизни, а коронавирус опасен, — сказал Филиппов. — Особенно  это касается пациентов с сердечно-сосудистыми заболеваниями. У них COVID-19 в разы повышает риски развития осложнений и неблагоприятных исходов. В то же самое время наличие препаратов для вакцинации — реальный выход из пандемии. Уже появилось много исследований, показывающих, что ее эффективность превышает 90% независимо от типа и вида вакцины. Научным методом доказано, что тяжесть COVID-19 и его продолжительность будут меньше

