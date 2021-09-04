8.4 C
Рязань
Суббота, 4 сентября, 2021
Россиянам рассказали, как выбрать качественную шаурму

Елена Лобанова
Эксперт по здоровому питанию и шеф-повар Сергей Синицын рассказал, как правильно выбрать качественную шаурму. Его слова приводит РИА «Новость»

Покупать шаурму стоит в проверенных местах — по советам знакомых или друзей. В противном же случае необходимо придерживаться нескольких правил. 

— Обратите внимание на очередь или людей, что стоят возле палатки. Если еду там покупают полицейские или возле ларька собралось множество людей, значит этому месту доверяют, — отметил Синицын. 

При этом шеф-повар поделился и лайфхаком, которым пользуется при выборе шаурмы. 

— Я подхожу к продавцу и прошу его сделать шаурму так, как он делает себе сам. Я даже готов за это заплатить чуть больше. Если об этом сказать, то у человека будет уже не стандартный набор действий, а он будет представлять, как он для себя добавлял бы соус и прочие ингредиенты, – заверил Сергей Синицын.

