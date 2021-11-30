6.2 C
Рязань
Вторник, 30 ноября, 2021
Рязанцы пожаловались на очереди к терапевту в поликлинике № 10

7info

Житель города пожаловалсиь на большие очереди к терапевту в поликлинике № 10. Пост опубликовала группа «Рязань».

Автор пишет, что днём приём вёл один врач, чевром — три. Из-за этого образовалась очередь «в обе стороны».

