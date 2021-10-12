10.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 12 октября, 2021
Работники Скопинской районной администрации вышли на субботник

7info

Во вторник, 12 октября, работники администрации Скопинского района провели субботник на прилегающей территории.

Чиновники собрали опавшие листья и сухие ветки, подготовили кустарники к зиме, накрыли специальным материалам подрезанные кусты роз.

— Сотрудники работали с азартом и остались довольны проделанной работой, — сообщили в администрации района.

