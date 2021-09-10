17 C
Рязань
Пятница, 10 сентября, 2021
Пёс Рыжик спас заблудившуюся в лесу рязанку

7info
Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Пёс по имени Рыжик помог найти пожилую женщину, заблудившуюся в лесу у Деулино. Об этом сообщили представители рязанского поисково-спасательного отряда «Мещера».

Собаку поисковики назвали Героем недели.

— Замечательный, очаровательный, милый пёс спас пожилую женщину, заблудившуюся в деулинском лесу. Смышлёный коржик смог обнаружить Лидию Васильевну и привёл к ней группу поисковиков, — говорится в сообщении.

Последние новости
