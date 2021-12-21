-15.2 C
Рязань
Вторник, 21 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюПроисшествияДорожные происшествия Рязань

Пожар в автомобиле на Северной окружной не зарегистрирован как ДТП

7info

Пожар в автомобиле, случившийся утром 21 декабря на Северной окружной дороге Рязани, не зарегистрирован как ДТП. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба регионального управления ГИБДД.

Напомним, ранее было опубликовано видео момента происшествия.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,859ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img