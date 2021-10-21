7.5 C
Рязань
Четверг, 21 октября, 2021
Дорожные происшествия в Рязанской области

Появилось видео с места ДТП на Северной окружной дороге Рязани

7info

Опубликовано видео с места ДТП на Северной окружной дороге. Запись разместила группа «Дороги Рязани».

Вечером в среду, 20 октября, на полосе движения в сторону Канищево столкнулись «Жигули» и фура.

Подробности аварии уточняются.

