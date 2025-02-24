Понедельник, 24 февраля, 2025
Армия и СВО

После падения обломков дрона ВСУ начался пожар на рязанском предприятии

Валерия Мединская

Губернатор Рязанской области Павел Малков в своём telegram-канале сообщил, что после падения обломков дрона ВСУ на территории одного из предприятий начался пожар. Атака беспилотников ВСУ произошла в ночь на 24 февраля.

— По предварительной информации, пострадавших нет, оценивается материальный ущерб, — заявил глава региона.

На данный момент на месте происшествия работают оперативные службы. Всего, по данным Минобороны России, в ходе ночной атаки на территории Рязанской области было перехвачено и ликвидировано два украинских беспилотника. Всего на территории РФ уничтожено 22 беспилотника.

Напомним, ночью ряданцы услышали звуки работы ПВО. Громкие звуки во всех районах были слышны с 2.30 до 3.30.

