Павел Малков поручил оказать содействие следствию по делу в отношении Артёма Никитина

Анастасия Мериакри

Губернатор Рязанской области Павел Малков прокомментировал задержание бывшего зампреда правительства области Артёма Никитина.

«В курсе задержания Артёма Александровича Никитина. Пока не знаю деталей, но Правительство Рязанской области окажет всё возможное содействие следствию. Уверен, правоохранительные органы разберутся в ситуации», — написал Павел Малков.

Напомним, возбуждено уголовное дело о получении взятки в особо крупном размере в отношении бывшего заместителя председателя правительства области Артёма Никитина. По версии следствия, он предоставлял предпринимателю информацию по различным тендерам, а также оказывал иное содействие, что позволяло последнему безальтернативно выигрывать в аукционах. Бывший зампред получил от предпринимателя более 17 миллионов рублей.

