Озеро Серая Шейка в рязанской Песочне стало «ржавым»

Елена Лобанова
Озеро Серая Шейка в рязанской Песочне стало "ржавым"
Фото из социальных сетей
В Рязани поменяло цвет озеро Серая Шейка. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

Очевидцы недоумевают, что произошло с водоемом.

— Непонятно, то ли озеро вдруг торфяным стало, то ли резко от дождя проржавело, — говорится в сообщении.

Напомним, ранее сообщалось, что озеро планируют почистить.

