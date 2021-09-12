12.7 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 12 сентября, 2021
Октябрьский городок накрыл едкий дым

7info7
В ночь на 12 сентября Октябрьский городок окутал едкий дым. Явление сопровождалось сильным химическим запахом.

Ролик опубликовал RZN LIFE. На видео заметна дымка.

