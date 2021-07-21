24.2 C
Рязань
Среда, 21 июля, 2021
Николай Любимов наградил рязанских футболистов

Елена Лобанова
Николай Любимов наградил рязанских футболистов
Фото пресс-службы правительства Рязанской области
Губернатор Рязанской области наградил футболистов ФК «Рязань». Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального правительства.

Николай Любимов напомнил, что местные футболисты завоевала серебряные награды Первенства Профессиональной Футбольной Лиги группы 3. 

— В прошлом и этом году у рязанских спортсменов были успехи в разных видах спорта: баскетболе, рукопашном бою, дзюдо, легкой атлетике, стрельбе из лука и бильярде. Я очень рад, что в самой любимой игре рязанцев – футболе наш клуб завоевал серебряные награды, – сказал Николай Любимов.

Глава региона также отметил важность поддержки футболистов на федеральном и региональном уровне. 

— Если помогать спортсменам, то не надо будет покупать легионеров из-за границы. Вы талантливые ребята, которым нужно дать возможность развиваться. Для этого нужно поддерживать футбол, что мы обязательно будет делать, — заключил губернатор. 

