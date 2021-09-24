8.3 C
Рязань
Пятница, 24 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествияновости рязани дтп

На выезде из Канищево образовалась пробка из-за аварии

7info
На выезде из Канищево образовалась пробка из-за аварии

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Утром в пятницу, 24 сентября, на выезде из микрорайона Канищево Рязани образовалась пробка. Информация размещена сервисом «ЯндексПробки».

Движение серьёзно затруднено по проезду шабулина. Причина — авария недалеко от пересечения с улицей Пирогова.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,663ЧитателиЧитать
1,521ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]