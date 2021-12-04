0.6 C
Рязань
Суббота, 4 декабря, 2021
На трассе Рязань — Пронск легковушка попала в ДТП

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

Днём 4 декабря на на трассе Рязань — Пронск случилась авария с участием легкового автомобиля, сообщил очевидец в группе «RZN LIFE» Вконтакте. 

«ДТП около Дашки-2, пронская дорога, вторая пострадала вроде фура, но повреждений на ней не видно было», — говорится в записи. 

Официальная информация о происшествии уточняется. 

