12 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 19 сентября, 2021
На 15 часов явка в Рязанской области составила 42,28%

7info
Явка избирателей на 15.00 19 сентября в Рязанской области составила 42,28%. Об этом сообщил региональный Избирком.

Напомним, на 10 часов последнего дня голосования на выборах в Госдуму явка в регионе была 33,85 %, к 12 часам проголосовали 37,35%.

