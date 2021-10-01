8 C
Рязань
Пятница, 1 октября, 2021
Метеопредупреждение из-за тумана объявлено в Рязанской области

Фото: сайт ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области

Утром в пятницу, 1 октября, в Рязанской области местами ожидается туман. Метеопредупреждение опубликовала пресс-служба регионального ГУ МЧС России.

При тумане видимость на дорогах региона уменьшится до 200-500 метров.

Будьте внимательны и осторожны!

