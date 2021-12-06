-1.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 6 декабря, 2021
МЧС продлило метеопредупреждение для Рязанской области

7info

Региональное ГУ МЧС России продлило метеопредупреждение для рязанцев. Текст опубликовал сайт ведомства.

Туман сохранится утром, в первой половине дня 6 декабря. Видимость на дорогах составит 200-500 метров.

Будьте внимательны и осторожны!

