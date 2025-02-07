Пятница, 7 февраля, 2025
Малков рассказал, какие общественные пространства благоустроят в Рязанской области в 2025 году

Валерия Мединская

В 2025 году в Рязанской области благоустроят и создадут более 30 общественных пространств. Об этом 7 февраля сообщил губернатор Павел Малков.

— Наши муниципалитеты стали победителями Всероссийского конкурса лучших проектов создания комфортной городской среды. В Скопине появится территория «Гончарная сказка Скопина», в Спасск-Рязанском — пешеходный маршрут «Спасская набережная», а в Кораблине — проект «Центральный городской парк», — проинформировал он.

Благодаря нацпроекту «Инфраструктура для жизни» планируют благоустроить 20 территорий в 19 муниципалитетах.

— Жители сами выбирали, какое пространство обновить по проекту «Формирование комфортной городской среды, — обратил внимание Малков.

Так, будет приведён в порядок правый берег реки Проня в Михайлове, набережная в посёлке Шилово. В Елатьме работы пройдут в историческом центре города. В Рязани обновят Площадь Победы, парк Морской Славы, Черезовские пруды и Лесопарк.

— Продолжим развивать маршрут «Рязань пешеходная», включая территорию Кремля, Набережную, Лыбедский бульвар, Сад Юннатов и многое другое. Постепенно подобные маршруты появляются и в других городах и посёлках Рязанской области, — пишет глава региона.

