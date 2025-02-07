Малков рассказал, какие общественные пространства благоустроят в Рязанской области в 2025 году

В 2025 году в Рязанской области благоустроят и создадут более 30 общественных пространств. Об этом 7 февраля сообщил губернатор Павел Малков.
Благодаря нацпроекту «Инфраструктура для жизни» планируют благоустроить 20 территорий в 19 муниципалитетах.
Так, будет приведён в порядок правый берег реки Проня в Михайлове, набережная в посёлке Шилово. В Елатьме работы пройдут в историческом центре города. В Рязани обновят Площадь Победы, парк Морской Славы, Черезовские пруды и Лесопарк.
