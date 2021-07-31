28.3 C
Рязань
Суббота, 31 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости мира
Новости мираПроисшествия

Из реки Свияга в Ульяновске извлекли тело женщины

Елена Лобанова
Из реки Свияга в Ульяновске извлекли тело женщины
- Advertisement -

В субботу, 31 июля, из реки Свияга в Ульяновске извлекли тело женщины. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

Тело подняли в 08:05. Женщину нашли в месте, не оборудованном для купания.

В настоящее время личность погибшей устанавливается.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,522ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]