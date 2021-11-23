-3.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 23 ноября, 2021
Губернатор Любимов потребовал убрать проволочки и бюрократизм

7info
Фото: Правительство Рязанской области

Губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов на странице ВКонтакте написал о необходимости избежать проволочек и бюрократизма при решении финансовых вопросах.

Сейчас депутаты областной Думы работают над региональным бюджетом на следующий год. Первостепенная задача — предусмотреть механизм, по которому федеральные средства будут оперативно направляться на решение конкретных вопросов. Без проволочек, бюрократизма и лишней траты времени. Именно с этим призывом я обращаюсь к нашим депутатам.

Напомню, Рязанская область получит дополнительные 400 млн рублей на поддержку здравоохранения. Деньги пойдут, в том числе, на закупку тест-систем для детей с сахарным диабетом. Их родители обращались ко мне, к депутатам Госдумы Андрею Макарову и Дмитрию Хубезову с просьбами о помощи. Благодаря федеральной поддержке мы решим эту проблему.

Теперь главное — создать условия для быстрого целевого использования поступающих средств. Поручил минфину и минздраву провести оперативную закупку тест-систем для детей.

