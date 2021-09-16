11.2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 16 сентября, 2021
Грузовик снёс зеркало рейсовому автобусу в Рязани

Грузовик снёс зеркало рейсовому автобусу в Рязани

Днём в четверг, 16 сентября, в Рязани попал в ДТП автобус 6-го маршрута. Об этом сообщил очевидец в группе «Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР».

— Сегодня на один автобус номер 6 меньше… Улица Рязанская, 15ч 30мин. При обгоне снес автобусу боковое зеркало, — написала пользовательница ВК.

Вторым участником ДТП стал грузовик.

