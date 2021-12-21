-17.4 C
Рязань
Вторник, 21 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюПроисшествияДорожные происшествия Рязань

ДТП с Renault Duster на Московском шоссе обошлось без пострадавших

7info

Во время ДТП с участием Renault Duster на Московском шоссе люди не пострадали. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба регионального управления ГИБДД.

— По предварительной информации, водитель не справился с рулевым управлением и совершил наезд на ограждение, — говорится в сообщении.

Ранее фотография с места аварии появилась ВКонтакте.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,859ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img