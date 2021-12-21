-15.2 C
На Московском шоссе Рязани Renault Duster снёс разделительный забор

7info

Утром 21 декабря на Московском шоссе Рязани произошло серьёзное ДТП. Автомобиль Renault Duster врезался разделительный забор.

Фото последствий аварии разместила группа ВКонтакте.

— ДТП на Московском шоссе, около Таможни, «Дастер» в ограждении, — написал автор поста.

Официальная информация уточняется.

