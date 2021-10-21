8.7 C
Четверг, 21 октября, 2021
ДТП на улице Загородной в Касимове обошлось без пострадавших

В результате ДТП на улице Загородной в Касимове люди не пострадали. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба УГИБДД по Рязанской области.

Фотографию с места столкновения двух легковых автомобилей опубликовала группа «Автоклуб города Касимов».

