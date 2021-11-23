-3.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 23 ноября, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Больница им. Семашко бесплатно оказывает психологическую помощь рязанцам

7info

Рязанская ОКБ имени Семашко оказывает бесплатную психологическую помощь рязанцам, переболевшим коронавирусом. Об этом сообщает группа клиники ВКонтакте.

— Наша жизнь — это бешеный темп, переизбыток информации, нарастающий стресс и «страшные» новости о пандемии COVID-19. В итоге — неуверенность в себе и завтрашнем дне, тревога и беспокойство, чувство безысходности и даже панические атаки. Помочь справиться с этими состояниями может психолог, который выслушает, направит ход мыслей и подскажет решение проблем душевного характера.

Если чувствуете, что «нервы сдают» и «не справляетесь», то приглашаем в наш центр «Антистресс», работающий на базе ПО Городская поликлиника № 2» (8 этаж), — говорится в сообщении.

Заведующая отделением — психотерапевт Светлана Юрьевна Волкова. Психологическую помощь получают жители Рязани бесплатно, время работы центра — будние дни с 8.00 до 13.00.

