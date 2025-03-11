Вторник, 11 марта, 2025
Baza: Под Москвой мужчина сбил БПЛА из ружья

Алексей Самохин

Под Москвой мужчина сбил БПЛА из ружья во время утренней атаки дронов. Беспилотник упал в поле, сообщает телеграм-канал Baza.

По данным источника, 54-летний мужчина сбил БПЛА из охотничьего ружья в Каширском районе Подмосковья.

Подробности пока неизвестны.

Ранее Рогов назвал три задачи массированного налёта БПЛА ВСУ.

