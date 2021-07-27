25.5 C
Рязань
Вторник, 27 июля, 2021
Жители улицы Рыбацкой в Рязани заделали яму матрасом

Елена Лобанова
Жители улицы Рыбацкой в Рязани заделали яму матрасом
В Рязани местные жители заделали яму на улице Рыбацкой матрасом. Сообщение об этом появилось на странице губернатора.

Матрас положили возле дома №66 по улице Рыбацкой.

— Так жители отремонтировали яму. Пожалуйста, помогите с нормальным ремонтом. Там совсем небольшой участок, — говорится в сообщении.

Жители улицы Рыбацкой в Рязани заделали яму матрасом

