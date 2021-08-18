27.5 C
Рязань
Среда, 18 августа, 2021
Новости Рязани

Жители Рязани пожаловались на невыносимую вонь

7info
Жители Рязани пожаловались на невыносимую вонь
Днём в среду, 18 августа, жители Дашково-Песочни жалуются на сильную вонь.

— Ощущение, будто сдохло что-то большое, —рассказал рязанец, живущий в районе Олимпийского городка. 

Информация о неприятном запахе в других районах Рязани также появляется в соцсетях. 

