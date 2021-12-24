-11.9 C
Время работы рязанского общепита продлили до 3 часов ночи

Александр Ильин

Кафе и ресторанам Рязанской области до 17 января продлили режим работы ночью. Соответствующее распоряжение подписал глава региона Николай Любимов 24 декабря. 

«Временно, с 28 декабря 2021 года по 17 января 2022 года, приостановить в муниципальных образованиях на территории Рязанской области согласно перечню, указанному в приложении № 6 к настоящему распоряжению, деятельность предприятий общественного питания в период с 3-00 до 6-00, за исключением обслуживания на вынос», — говорится в документе. 

Напомним, ранее заведения могли работать до 23:00. 

