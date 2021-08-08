21.6 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 8 августа, 2021
Елена Лобанова
Возле рязанского Водоканала Lada Granta врезалась в столб
В воскресенье, 8 августа, возле рязанского Водоканала Lada Granta врезалась в столб. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

ДТП произошло на Касимовском шоссе.

Официальной информации о произошедшем нет.

