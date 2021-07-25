20.3 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 25 июля, 2021
Возле Mcdonald’s в Рязани заметили крысу

Елена Лобанова
Возле Mcdonald's в Рязани заметили крысу
В воскресенье, 25 июля, возле рязанского Mcdonald’s очевидцы заметили крысу. Соответствующее видео опубликовали в социальных сетях

Крыса бегает по территории уличного кафе в ТЦ «Европа», возле столиков. 

— Сотрудники заведения не увидела в этом ничего страшного, ведь животное бегает на улице. А мне кажется, что на своей территории с крысами все же надо как-то бороться, — говорится в сообщении.

