-11.1 C
Рязань
Среда, 2 февраля, 2022

Во дворе на улице Высоковольтной Рязани три эвакуатора вытаскивали друг друга из снега

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / progorod62.ru
В Рязани во дворе дома № 16/2 по улице Высоковольтной три эвакуатора вытаскивали друг друга из снега. Видео публикует портал «ПроГород62».

По словам местной жительнице, снег во дворе дома никто не чистил, кроме самих жильцов.

«А сегодня в нашем дворе целое шоу — эвакуатор вытаскивает эвакуатор, который вытаскивает из снега другой эвакуатор… На последнем кадре последствия — через это месиво невозможно выехать со двора!», — написала рязанка.

