25.5 C
Рязань
Вторник, 6 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбществоОрганы власти

Власти Рязани еще не предоставили отчет о проверке детских площадок

Елена Лобанова
- Advertisement -

Власти города Рязани не предоставили отчет о проверке детских площадок. Об этом заявил Николай Любимов на заседании регионального правительства во вторник, 6 июля. 

Губернатор отметил, что подробный отчет о проделанной работе показали главы администраций Скопинского, Захаровского, Михайловского, Рязанского, Чучковского, Шиловского районов и города Скопина.

— Это содержательные доклады, в которых указано количество игровых площадок в муниципалитете, определены их балансодержатели. Выявленные неисправности в оборудовании приведены в соответствие с действующими нормами. То есть нормальные отчеты с конкретными детскими площадками и конкретными результатами обследования, — рассказал Николай Любимов. 

Губернатор подчеркнул, что работа в данном направлении еще продолжается в других муниципалитетах. Активизировать эту деятельность он поручил рязанским властям. 

— Общие ответы никого не устроят, они должны быть конкретизированы. Главное, чтобы все нарушения были устранены и игровые площадки стали безопасными для детей, — заключил Николай Любимов.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на РИА «7 новостей» в «ЯндексНовости». Будет интересно!!!

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]