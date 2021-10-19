6.5 C
Рязань
Вторник, 19 октября, 2021
spot_img
spot_img
На главнуюПроисшествияДорожные происшествия в Рязанской области

В Шиловском районе поезд сбил насмерть подростка

7info
Пересечение Ярославского и Рязанского направлений. Пресс-служба РЖД.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В понедельник, 18 октября, в 21.30 недалеко от станции Шелухой в Шиловском районе поезд сбил насмерть подростка. Об этом, со ссылкой на очевидца, сообщает YA62.ru.

По словам очевидца, «пацану отрезало голову».

Подробности устанавливаются.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,745ЧитателиЧитать
1,519ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]