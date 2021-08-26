17.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 26 августа, 2021
В Рыбновском районе упавшие деревья повредили кладбище

7info
В Рыбновском районе упавшие деревья повредили кладбище

В Рыбновском районе упавшие деревья повредили кладбище села Истобники. Об этом пользователь соцсети сообщил на странице губернатора Рязанской области Николая Любимова.

— Бобры-вандалы и ураганный ветер во время прошедшей на прошлой неделе грозы повалили деревья и повредили могилы на Истобниковском кладбище, — написал он.

Рязанец просит навести порядок в этом месте.

