23 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 4 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В Рыбном скончалась режиссер местного СКЦ Светлана Степанчук

Елена Лобанова
- Advertisement -

В субботу, 3 июля, в Рыбном скончалась режиссер местного социально-культурного центра Светлана Степанчук. Об этом сообщается на официальной странице организации ВК. 

Коллеги умершей вспоминают женщину как открытого, позитивного и доброго человека. 

— Это сложно говорить, писать, осознавать и принимать. Наша творческая семья стала сиротами в одночасье. Говорят незаменимых людей нет, но её значимую фигуру никогда никто не заменит, — говорится в сообщении.

Знакомые женщины говорят, что она отдавала всю себя работе.

— Всю свою жизнь Светлана Борисовна была ярким человеком, сильной и целеустремленной женщиной, профессионалом своего дела. Она всегда отстаивала интересы коллектива. Ее желанием было лишь создавать уют и комфорт для местных жителей, — написали коллеги режиссера. 

РИА «7 новостей» выражает соболезнования родным и близким женщины.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]